India's Bold Stance: A Diplomatic Mission in Qatar

An influential Indian delegation, spearheaded by Supriya Sule, engaged with Qatar's Sheikha Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti to reinforce India's enduring civilizational legacy and diverse cultural fabric. Congress MP Manish Tewari highlighted India's resilience against proxy wars, particularly those orchestrated by Pakistan, underscoring India's right to defend its sovereignty.

The delegation, comprising members from various political parties, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi during their stay in Qatar, emphasizing India's historic roots in peace and non-violence. At the Shura Council, discussions centered on the ongoing threat of cross-border terrorism, condemning the Pahalgam attack as an attempt to destabilize peace in Jammu and Kashmir. India's Operation Sindoor was cited as a precise and strategic response.

Meetings with Qatari dignitaries and academic figures at the Middle East Council for Global Affairs further addressed India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, urging an end to distinguishing between terrorists and their enablers. The Indian delegation plans subsequent visits to Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Africa to continue their diplomatic efforts.