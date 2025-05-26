Left Menu

EU and US to Fast Track Trade Talks as Tariff Threat Pauses

The European Commission announced an agreement between EU President Ursula Von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump to accelerate trade negotiations. This follows a tariff reprieve by Trump. A negotiating team is led by EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:53 IST
EU and US to Fast Track Trade Talks as Tariff Threat Pauses
EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations (Photo/ WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], May 26 (ANI/WAM): In a significant move to advance trade talks, the European Commission disclosed that European Union President Ursula Von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump have agreed on expediting negotiations.

This decision surfaces after Trump's recent halt on his proposed 50 percent tariffs on the European Union, pushing the deadline to July 9 following a conversation with von der Leyen.

Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho affirmed the EU's readiness for a deal, with discussions helmed by Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, who engaged in dialogue with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

(With inputs from agencies.)

