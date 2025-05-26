EU and US to Fast Track Trade Talks as Tariff Threat Pauses

Brussels [Belgium], May 26 (ANI/WAM): In a significant move to advance trade talks, the European Commission disclosed that European Union President Ursula Von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump have agreed on expediting negotiations.

This decision surfaces after Trump's recent halt on his proposed 50 percent tariffs on the European Union, pushing the deadline to July 9 following a conversation with von der Leyen.

Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho affirmed the EU's readiness for a deal, with discussions helmed by Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, who engaged in dialogue with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

