India's Diplomatic Push: Multi-Party Delegation Strengthens Ties in Qatar

An all-party Indian delegation, led by Supriya Sule, visited Qatar to bolster diplomatic outreach post-Pahalgam attacks. Emphasizing zero tolerance towards terrorism, they engaged with key Qatari officials, media, and the Indian community, reaffirming India's stance and urging dismantling of cross-border terror infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:39 IST
Sule-led all-party delegation departs from Doha for South Africa. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

An all-party Indian delegation, led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, has concluded its visit to Doha, Qatar, as part of their diplomatic mission following terror attacks in Pahalgam. This marks the second leg of their four-nation tour, extending India's diplomatic outreach.

During their stay in Doha, delegation members engaged with Qatari dignitaries, including Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of State for Interior Affairs. A series of discussions with academics, think-tanks, and media provided a platform to convey India's zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism.

The meetings highlighted India's recent actions, such as Operation Sindoor, as calibrated and proportional responses to terror threats. Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism, echoing India's call to eliminate cross-border terrorism infrastructure. The delegation also met with the Indian community, lauding their resilience against divisive forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

