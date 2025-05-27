Slovenia Stands with India: Firm Stance Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

Marko Lotric, President of Slovenia's National Council, asserted the importance of India as more than just Slovenia's second-largest Asian partner but also a key ally of the European Union. In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Lotric voiced firm condemnation, branding it as "totally not acceptable."

Speaking to ANI, Lotric reflected on a meeting with an all-party Indian delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, aimed at spotlighting Pakistan's terror links. During this engagement, Slovenia was praised for its proactive role within the United Nations Security Council, particularly for advocating global peace and denouncing terrorism.

The brutality witnessed on April 22, when Pakistan-backed militants claimed 26 innocent lives, prompted India's swift military reaction through Operation Sindoor. Lotric reiterated Slovenia's support for India's international peace efforts and called for a future grounded in democracy and rule of law, rather than nuclear threats or provocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)