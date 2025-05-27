Left Menu

Slovenia's Warm Ties with India: A Beacon of Tourism and Diplomacy

Slovenia admires India's rich culture and natural beauty, with many keen to visit. In diplomatic talks, an all-party delegation from India highlighted their zero-tolerance stance on terrorism following recent attacks. Both nations affirmed strong ties, aiming for collaboration against terror threats and international peace efforts.

Consul General of Nepal in Slovenia Aswin Kumar Shrestha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Consul General of Nepal in Slovenia, Aswin Kumar Shrestha, highlighted the admiration Slovenian people hold for Kashmir, Ladakh, and India at large. He expressed that many Slovenians desire to visit India, despite concerns about safety, following a meeting with an all-party Indian delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi.

Kanimozhi's delegation met with Slovenian International Relations Association President Marjan Setinc to discuss India's recent actions post-Pahalgam attack and its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The delegation stressed India's rejection of any nuclear threats from Pakistan, sharing insights into Operation Sindoor and subsequent efforts to tackle terrorism.

The Indian Embassy in Slovenia reported productive discussions with Slovenian National Council President Marko Lotric, commending Slovenia's role in the UN Security Council. As posts on social platforms indicated, both nations are keen on strengthening ties to combat terrorism and promote global peace initiatives. Operation Sindoor marked India's strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

