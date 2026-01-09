Ukraine Battles Energy Terrorism Amidst Deep Freeze

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported significant efforts are underway to restore electricity for more than 500,000 residents in Kyiv. This comes after Russian drone and missile strikes severely damaged critical energy infrastructure.

Svyrydenko communicated via the Telegram app, accusing Russian forces of deliberately targeting district energy facilities essential for heating. She condemned these actions as 'energy terrorism,' portraying it as an attempt to weaponize the harsh winter conditions.

The attacks coincide with a sharp drop in temperatures in Kyiv, which reached about -10 degrees Celsius on Friday, intensifying the urgency of restoring power to affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)