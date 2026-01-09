Left Menu

Ukraine Battles Energy Terrorism Amidst Deep Freeze

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announces efforts to restore electricity to over 500,000 consumers in Kyiv after Russian drone attacks targeted crucial energy infrastructure. She labels the actions as 'energy terrorism' aimed at weaponizing winter, as temperatures in the capital fall to -10 degrees Celsius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:27 IST
Ukraine Battles Energy Terrorism Amidst Deep Freeze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported significant efforts are underway to restore electricity for more than 500,000 residents in Kyiv. This comes after Russian drone and missile strikes severely damaged critical energy infrastructure.

Svyrydenko communicated via the Telegram app, accusing Russian forces of deliberately targeting district energy facilities essential for heating. She condemned these actions as 'energy terrorism,' portraying it as an attempt to weaponize the harsh winter conditions.

The attacks coincide with a sharp drop in temperatures in Kyiv, which reached about -10 degrees Celsius on Friday, intensifying the urgency of restoring power to affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Political Tensions: Home Minister Denies Allegations of Interference

Karnataka Political Tensions: Home Minister Denies Allegations of Interferen...

 India
2
Svitolina Triumphs in Epic Auckland Battle

Svitolina Triumphs in Epic Auckland Battle

 New Zealand
3
Power Theft Scandal Unveiled in Thane District

Power Theft Scandal Unveiled in Thane District

 India
4
Sincaraz Dreams: Alcaraz and Sinner Tease Doubles Delight

Sincaraz Dreams: Alcaraz and Sinner Tease Doubles Delight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026