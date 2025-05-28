Left Menu

Taiwan Criticizes China's Upcoming Summits as Propaganda Tools

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has condemned two summits organized by China for Taiwanese participants, accusing them of being platforms for propaganda rather than genuine cross-strait exchanges. The events, criticized for undermining Taiwan's sovereignty, are seen as tools of China's united front work, sparking significant political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:30 IST
Taiwan Criticizes China's Upcoming Summits as Propaganda Tools
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has strongly criticized China for organizing two summits involving Taiwanese participants, alleging that these sessions aim to propagate rather than foster genuine exchanges. According to a report by Focus Taiwan, the MAC has expressed concerns that these meetings are disguised as cultural and media exchanges but are intended to summon Taiwanese media and cultural figures to Beijing for indoctrination.

The MAC emphasized that such events do not reflect true cross-strait cultural and educational interactions and are not sanctioned by the Taiwanese government. They accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of using different forms of exchanges as a united front strategy that does little to bridge the divide across the Taiwan Strait, lacking acceptance within Taiwanese society. The summits in question are the second Cross-Strait Chinese Culture Summit and the sixth Cross-Strait Media Summit.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, during a reception for a Taiwanese delegation, underscored the importance of Chinese culture as a unifying force for Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. This event and ongoing tensions reflect the complex geopolitical conflict surrounding Taiwan's sovereignty, with China viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan insists on its status as a self-governing state.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025