Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has strongly criticized China for organizing two summits involving Taiwanese participants, alleging that these sessions aim to propagate rather than foster genuine exchanges. According to a report by Focus Taiwan, the MAC has expressed concerns that these meetings are disguised as cultural and media exchanges but are intended to summon Taiwanese media and cultural figures to Beijing for indoctrination.

The MAC emphasized that such events do not reflect true cross-strait cultural and educational interactions and are not sanctioned by the Taiwanese government. They accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of using different forms of exchanges as a united front strategy that does little to bridge the divide across the Taiwan Strait, lacking acceptance within Taiwanese society. The summits in question are the second Cross-Strait Chinese Culture Summit and the sixth Cross-Strait Media Summit.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, during a reception for a Taiwanese delegation, underscored the importance of Chinese culture as a unifying force for Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. This event and ongoing tensions reflect the complex geopolitical conflict surrounding Taiwan's sovereignty, with China viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan insists on its status as a self-governing state.