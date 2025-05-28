India's Parliamentary Delegation Reinforces ASEAN Ties, Condemns Terrorism

An all-party parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, convened with Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN in Jakarta. The meeting saw both parties resolutely condemn terrorism in all forms, reiterating unyielding efforts in combating terrorism and promoting regional peace and security.

The dialogue stressed the crucial role of member cooperation to effectively counter terrorism and ensure regional stability. This ongoing engagement underscores efforts to bolster diplomatic relations and collaborative security initiatives between the parliamentary group and ASEAN leadership.

Following their visit to Singapore, Jha's delegation arrived in Jakarta, part of India's diplomatic initiative, Operation Sindoor. Highlighting India's unwavering anti-terrorism stance, the Indian Embassy shared the parliamentary group's mission to reinforce ties with key allies like Indonesia and counteract terrorism.

Conducting an extensive global outreach against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan, the delegation has so far visited Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Jha, during discussions with Singapore's Senior Minister, conveyed India's readiness to counter terrorism decisively, emphasizing a resolute response to any threats, including nuclear blackmail.

Jha reiterated India's strategy to target terrorist bases disguising under nuclear threats. The delegation also sought Singapore's support in international counter-terrorism efforts, cementing India's commitment to safeguarding its security and sovereignty. The team, led by Jha, includes diverse members from various Indian political parties, showing unified national resolve. (ANI)

