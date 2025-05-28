Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Push: Global Support Sought Against Terrorism

A multi-party Indian delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi visited Greece to strengthen international alliances against terrorism. The group aims to raise awareness of India's stance, highlighting support from countries like Russia and Slovenia, while briefing global partners on recent terrorist incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:00 IST
All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi during a meeting in Greece. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a concerted diplomatic effort to solidify India's stance on terrorism, an all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi engaged with Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tasos Chatzivasileiou, on Wednesday. The meeting featured diplomatic exchanges and a group photo, aiming to fortify international collaboration.

The delegation, which arrived in Greece on Tuesday evening, was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Greece, Rudrendra Tandon. Former Indian Ambassador to the European Union, Manjeev Singh Puri, highlighted past meetings with Russia and Slovenia, where both nations expressed unwavering support for India's counter-terrorism efforts, describing terrorism as a 'cancer of the modern world.'

In an interview with ANI, Puri emphasized the critical need for global backing against terrorism, underscoring the strategic importance of aligning with non-permanent members of the Security Council to mitigate Pakistan's influence. The delegation, including notable political figures and former envoys, aims to update international partners on India's response to the Pahalgam attack and bolster its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

