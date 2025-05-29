South Korean Navy Patrol Plane Crash Sparks Urgent Investigation
A South Korean Navy patrol plane carrying four people crashed into a mountain in Pohang on Thursday. The incident, reported by Yonhap News Agency, occurred shortly after takeoff. Emergency services are on-site extinguishing the fire as investigations continue into the cause of the crash.
A South Korean Navy patrol aircraft, with four individuals on board, tragically crashed into a mountain in the region of Pohang on Thursday afternoon, according to Yonhap News. The crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. local time, shortly after the plane's departure for a training mission.
The aircraft, identified as a P-3 maritime patrol plane, had left a nearby air base at 1:43 p.m. but soon met an untimely disaster under unexplained circumstances. Observers at the scene reported smoke billowing from the mountain where the aircraft went down.
The Navy has confirmed that a thorough investigation into the crash is underway, focusing on potential casualties and the root cause of the tragedy. Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at the crash site, spurred by the downed aircraft.
