False Claims of Diplomatic Rift: Myanmar Didn't Expel Bangladesh Ambassador

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus denies social media rumors that Myanmar declared Bangladeshi Ambassador Md Monowar Hossain 'Persona Non-Grata.' Yunus emphasized verification and stated that Myanmar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry didn't make such accusations. Bangladesh considers a humanitarian corridor proposal for Rakhine despite geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:33 IST
Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus (File Photo) (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

In a recent online storm, Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, has firmly rebutted rumors suggesting that Myanmar declared Bangladesh's ambassador, Md Monowar Hossain, as 'Persona Non-Grata.' This assertion comes amid widespread posts on social media alleging the ambassador's expulsion due to purported 'interference in internal affairs' and 'activities inconsistent with diplomatic norms.' Yunus has shared posts that circulated the misinformation, emphasizing that an official investigation has found no evidence of such a declaration from Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yunus clarified that despite these social media claims, Bangladesh has confirmed there is no official declaration from Myanmar against Ambassador Hossain. The Bangladesh government, out of precautionary measures, has instructed Hossain to return to Dhaka immediately. Moreover, Yunus indicated that the rumors were possibly linked to Awami League activists and advised the public to critically assess information before sharing it.

Despite the diplomatic controversy, Bangladesh remains engaged in humanitarian discussions. The interim government has expressed conditional approval to establish a humanitarian corridor into Myanmar's conflict-stricken Rakhine State. As explained by Md Touhid Hossain, Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser, this corridor aligns with a United Nations proposal and aims to aid repatriation processes for Myanmar refugees sheltering in Bangladesh. However, Hossain underscored the complications due to Rakhine's border control by non-state actors, complicating direct governmental negotiations.

