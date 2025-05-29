Left Menu

Balochistan Shutdown Protests Civilians' Deaths Amid Alleged Extrajudicial Killings

A notable shutdown took place across Balochistan's Awaran district following the death of two civilians, including a woman. The Baloch Women Forum led the strike against alleged extrajudicial killings by Pakistani forces. Human rights organizations are urged to investigate the events as concerns over targeted violence grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:44 IST
Shutdown in Awaran (Image Source: @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Balochistan

The Awaran district in Balochistan witnessed a complete shutdown on Wednesday as shops, businesses, and public areas remained closed in protest against the killing of two civilians, including a woman. According to The Balochistan Post, the strike was spearheaded by the Baloch Women Forum following the deaths of Naeem Baloch, son of Sanjar Baloch, and an elderly woman, Hoori Baloch, in Malaar Machhi.

The bloody incident unfolded as Pakistani forces raided multiple residences on Tuesday. Resistance from residents, attempting to protect a young man from capture, met with gunfire. Among the injured was Dadi Baloch, an elderly woman who sustained critical injuries, as reported by the same source.

The Baloch Women Forum condemned the killings as "extrajudicial executions," highlighting an alarming pattern with five similar incidents in Awaran within a week. They criticized the unrestrained force seen in these events. In addition, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee accused the national media of ignoring these violations and called on international bodies to investigate the recurring violence threatening Baloch identity and survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

