India Asserts Global Strength Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

During a recent visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, part of an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, underscored India's burgeoning global influence and unwavering stance against terrorism. She articulated India's military and infrastructural prowess as indicators of its growing strength and strategic ambitions.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia, Sharma voiced India's economic aspirations, positioning it as the fourth-largest global economy, with targets to climb to third by 2027 and eventually aspire for the top spot by 2040. She emphasized that India would converse with Pakistan only upon its decisive action against terrorism, particularly concerning Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

BJP MP Baijayant Panda reiterated the importance of resolving regional border issues diplomatically, citing successful collaborations with Bangladesh. With a call for collective efforts against poverty, Panda attributed obstacles to peace primarily to the Pakistani military, distinguishing it from the country's populace and other institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)