Left Menu

UAE Minifootball Triumphs Over Costa Rica in Friendly Match

The UAE national minifootball team secured a 3-0 victory against Costa Rica in Baku. Mohamed Al-Suwaidi scored twice, and Mansour Ibrahim added a third goal. This friendly is part of their training camp in Azerbaijan following the Mini Football World Cup, which ends on June 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:24 IST
UAE Minifootball Triumphs Over Costa Rica in Friendly Match
UAE minifootball team dominate Costa Rica in friendly (Photo/ WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

The UAE national minifootball team showcased their prowess with a commanding 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in a friendly match held in Baku. The game was marked by standout performances from Mohamed Al-Suwaidi, who scored two goals, and Mansour Ibrahim, who added a third.

This match forms a crucial part of the team's intensive training camp in Azerbaijan, coming on the heels of their participation in the Mini Football World Cup. The tournament is slated to conclude on June 1, and the team aims to refine their skills ahead of returning home.

Looking ahead, the UAE team is scheduled to engage in another friendly match in the next two days, providing them with further opportunity to hone their tactics and strategies before heading back to the UAE on June 2.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025