UAE Minifootball Triumphs Over Costa Rica in Friendly Match

The UAE national minifootball team showcased their prowess with a commanding 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in a friendly match held in Baku. The game was marked by standout performances from Mohamed Al-Suwaidi, who scored two goals, and Mansour Ibrahim, who added a third.

This match forms a crucial part of the team's intensive training camp in Azerbaijan, coming on the heels of their participation in the Mini Football World Cup. The tournament is slated to conclude on June 1, and the team aims to refine their skills ahead of returning home.

Looking ahead, the UAE team is scheduled to engage in another friendly match in the next two days, providing them with further opportunity to hone their tactics and strategies before heading back to the UAE on June 2.