Strengthening Ties: India-US Bilateral Advancements

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor, met with US officials to bolster India-US cooperation in defense, technology, and trade. The discussions spotlighted key regional developments and aimed at fortifying initiatives like COMPACT. Misri's visit follows PM Modi's earlier US trip this year.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor engaged in strategic discussions with US Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby, emphasizing the robust foundation of the India-US alliance based on shared interests. Colby expressed optimism about the partnership, underscoring efforts to advance defense cooperation.

The interactions involved dialogues with leading US think tank experts, focusing on defense, technology, and trade ties between the nations. The talks also covered regional and global dynamics, reinforcing the framework for ongoing collaboration. These discussions align with the broader diplomatic goal of strengthening bilateral relations.

Misri's visit is a sequel to Prime Minister Modi's February trip to the US. It included high-level meetings at the White House to discuss emerging technological partnerships. The visit seeks to consolidate initiatives like the COMPACT, enhancing trust and cooperation in defense and energy sectors, while spotlighting QUAD and regional alliances.

