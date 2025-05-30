Left Menu

Trump's Tariffs at Crossroads: Court Pauses Block, White House Reacts

A federal appeals court has temporarily restored President Trump's authority to impose tariffs, pending further legal arguments. The move follows a previous ruling deeming the tariffs unlawful. The White House criticized the court decision, emphasizing presidential powers in trade negotiations and national security.

Updated: 30-05-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:15 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo: File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United States

The U.S. federal appeals court, on Thursday, temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump's authority to impose tariffs, overturning a previous ruling by the Court of International Trade. This decision revives the President's ability to levy tariffs during emergencies, following an appeal by the Trump administration.

The initial ruling, by the U.S. Court of International Trade in Manhattan, had declared these sweeping tariffs unlawful, arguing they exceeded the President's legal authority and impacted a broad range of imports. Despite this, the administration filed an appeal, seeking to restore these economic measures.

The White House expressed strong opposition to the trade court's intervention, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticizing judges for disrupting presidential trade negotiations. She argued that such judicial actions compromise U.S. credibility globally and hinder efforts to rebalance international trade agreements, emphasizing the need for the Supreme Court's intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

