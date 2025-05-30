Forging Stronger India-Indonesia Bonds Amid Shared Challenges

In an effort to strengthen strategic and cultural ties, India and Indonesia have united to tackle shared challenges in combating terrorism and fostering peace. KH Ulil Abshar Abdalla, Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board, highlighted these efforts during a meeting with a visiting Indian parliamentary delegation in Jakarta.

Abdalla emphasized that terrorism affects both nations and shared insights on addressing extremism. He remarked that religion should not be exploited to legitimize violence, as Islam is inherently peace-loving. Abdalla noted that the biggest victims of terrorism are Muslims, underlining the importance of collaboration between South and Southeast Asian countries for peace and development.

Echoing Abdalla's sentiments, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha acknowledged the empathy towards India's security concerns and support within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Interactions with Indonesian leaders and think tanks conveyed India's message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism, showcasing its economic resilience.

