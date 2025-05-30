India Intensifies Anti-Terror Diplomacy with Algeria Visit
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India sends an all-party parliamentary delegation to Algeria to strengthen global anti-terror cooperation. The delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, aims to tackle cross-border terrorism and enhance bilateral relations, as part of the broader Operation Sindoor strategy.
In a bid to intensify its diplomatic campaign against terrorism, India has sent an all-party parliamentary delegation to Algeria from May 30 to June 2, 2025. This strategic move seeks to bolster international cooperation in counter-terrorism initiatives following the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, including that of a foreign tourist.
Heading the delegation is Baijayant Jay Panda, Member of Parliament and former minister, accompanied by high-profile parliamentarians and officials like Dr. Nishikant Dubey, S. Phangnon Konyak, and others. Their Algerian mission marks a continuation of India's expansive diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor, following essential stops in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
Focused discussions facilitated by the Embassy of India in Algiers will address cross-border terrorism, particularly emphasizing concerns over Pakistan-sponsored activities. Before Algeria, the delegation engaged in pivotal talks in Riyadh, emphasizing both nations' zero-tolerance policies toward terrorism, as highlighted by Baijayant Jay Panda. The mission underscores India's unwavering commitment to eliminate the terror threat globally and foster robust international alliances.
