Left Menu

India Intensifies Anti-Terror Diplomacy with Algeria Visit

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India sends an all-party parliamentary delegation to Algeria to strengthen global anti-terror cooperation. The delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, aims to tackle cross-border terrorism and enhance bilateral relations, as part of the broader Operation Sindoor strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:44 IST
India Intensifies Anti-Terror Diplomacy with Algeria Visit
BJP MP Baijayant Panda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to intensify its diplomatic campaign against terrorism, India has sent an all-party parliamentary delegation to Algeria from May 30 to June 2, 2025. This strategic move seeks to bolster international cooperation in counter-terrorism initiatives following the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, including that of a foreign tourist.

Heading the delegation is Baijayant Jay Panda, Member of Parliament and former minister, accompanied by high-profile parliamentarians and officials like Dr. Nishikant Dubey, S. Phangnon Konyak, and others. Their Algerian mission marks a continuation of India's expansive diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor, following essential stops in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Focused discussions facilitated by the Embassy of India in Algiers will address cross-border terrorism, particularly emphasizing concerns over Pakistan-sponsored activities. Before Algeria, the delegation engaged in pivotal talks in Riyadh, emphasizing both nations' zero-tolerance policies toward terrorism, as highlighted by Baijayant Jay Panda. The mission underscores India's unwavering commitment to eliminate the terror threat globally and foster robust international alliances.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025