Danish Leaders Pledge Solidarity with India Against Terrorism

An all-party Indian delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, held discussions with Danish leaders to strengthen bilateral relations and counter-terrorism efforts. The meeting highlighted Denmark's early support following the Pahalgam terror attack and showcased Prime Minister Modi's diplomatic impact in garnering international consensus against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:02 IST
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad with Christian Friis Bach, Chairperson of Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, engaged in crucial talks with Danish leaders to bolster bilateral relations and address global terrorism. The meetings included key figures such as Christian Friis Bach, head of the Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, and Danish MP Trine Pertou Mach.

Expressing solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism, the Danish representatives reiterated their support following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Ravi Shankar Prasad commended Denmark for its prompt backing and understanding of India's stance on terrorism. Former Union Minister MJ Akbar also emphasized the shared experiences of terrorism between India and Europe.

Ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen underscored Denmark's role in denouncing terrorism globally and its commitment to multilateral collaborations, including those at the UN Security Council, despite the absence of specific bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation with India. He also noted the successful green strategic partnership between the two nations, highlighting opportunities for sustainable advancements.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

