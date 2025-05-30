Danish Leaders Pledge Solidarity with India Against Terrorism

An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, engaged in crucial talks with Danish leaders to bolster bilateral relations and address global terrorism. The meetings included key figures such as Christian Friis Bach, head of the Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, and Danish MP Trine Pertou Mach.

Expressing solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism, the Danish representatives reiterated their support following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Ravi Shankar Prasad commended Denmark for its prompt backing and understanding of India's stance on terrorism. Former Union Minister MJ Akbar also emphasized the shared experiences of terrorism between India and Europe.

Ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen underscored Denmark's role in denouncing terrorism globally and its commitment to multilateral collaborations, including those at the UN Security Council, despite the absence of specific bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation with India. He also noted the successful green strategic partnership between the two nations, highlighting opportunities for sustainable advancements.