Activist Condemns Alleged Land Grab in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

Renowned human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has vehemently criticized the recent arrests and acts of violence against senior members of the Awami Action Committee in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). He demanded the immediate release of leaders detained for opposing the controversial Land Reform Bill 2025, labeling it a 'Land Grab Bill' orchestrated by the Pakistani military.

In dialogue with ANI, Mirza described the legislation as a calculated scheme to seize PoGB's traditional lands and tourist spots. He asserted that PoGB is fundamentally Indian territory, challenging Pakistan's legal or moral right to enforce changes or arrest local leaders.

Mirza called on international human rights bodies, including the UN, to condemn Pakistan's suppression of civil rights in PoGB, urging global intervention against these human rights violations. He appealed for support from media, diaspora, and humanitarian organizations to advocate for the region's oppressed populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)