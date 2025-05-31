India's Defence Chief Highlights Indigenous Advancements and Future Warfare Strategies

At the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan highlighted India's strides in using indigenous platforms for air defense. He noted that India has developed its own networking infrastructure, integrating multiple radar sources into a unified network without depending on foreign vendors.

General Chauhan addressed a gathering on 'Future Wars and Warfare', acknowledging the availability of commercial satellite imagery. He shared insights on India's reliance on its systems like the Akash missile, enhancing network integration and leveraging domestic intelligence capabilities, while suggesting potential foreign support for other nations.

Focusing on Operation Sindoor, he detailed the use of distributed force application and network-centric operations. General Chauhan emphasized the shift in modern warfare towards automation, integration across domains, and unconventional tactics. He also stressed India's self-reliance journey in defense through initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and the increasing role of startups in defense technology.