Protest in Dhaka: Demanding Justice for Violence Against Minorities

In Dhaka, various organizations protested against violence towards religious minorities in Bangladesh, calling for justice. A recent incident in Jashore, where homes were set ablaze and looted after a murder, has sparked outrage. Major groups demand investigation, punishment for the culprits, and compensation for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:11 IST
Minorities protest in Dhaka (Image/Photo by Sammilita Sanatan Parishad). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, civil rights groups gathered in front of Dhaka's National Press Club to protest against the ongoing violence targeting Bangladesh's religious minorities and ethnic communities. Organized by the Sammilita Sanatan Parishad, this demonstration highlighted recent brutalities, including the murder of a local BNP leader.

The violent aftermath of this murder in Jashore district saw 18-20 homes within the Hindu community ravaged by fire and theft. In further acts of aggression, multiple shops were vandalized and plundered in Sundali Bazar. Eyewitnesses reported attackers looting valuables, setting furniture alight, and leaving victims injured.

Amid public outcry, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council criticized the absence of arrests in connection with the incidents, despite a filed case. They urged government intervention to ensure fair investigations, justice for victims, and immediate support for those affected by these violent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

