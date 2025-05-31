Left Menu

Protests in Gilgit-Baltistan: Trade Blockade Sparks Economic Alarm

Trade associations in Gilgit-Baltistan organized indefinite protests, halting the Karakoram Highway. They demand customs clearance for goods stuck at Sost Dry Port, necessity due to halted Pak-China trade. Protesters claim job losses and regional economic impacts, urging flexibility in trade regulations and condemning recent customs policies.

31-05-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, an indefinite protest led by trade associations and local business groups has disrupted activities along the Karakoram Highway at Pissan, Nagar district. The demonstration, reported by Dawn, has caused significant halts in cross-border movement, leaving thousands of travelers stranded.

The protest, organized by the Pak-China Traders Action Committee, includes members from the Gilgit-Baltistan Importers and Exporters Association and other local trade entities. They seek resolution over the stalled customs clearance at the Sost Dry Port, which has hampered Pak-China trade via Khunjerab Pass for half a year.

Traders reported by Dawn allege that 257 consignments from China have been stuck at Sost since December 2024, resulting in significant financial losses due to product expiration and daily charges. Protesters demand a one-time amnesty for clearing these goods, citing regional economic dependency on this trade route and criticizing new customs policies as "anti-poor." Additional demands include resolving misdeclaration cases, easing document submission timelines, and maintenance of barter trade conditions with China.

Further tensions arose when police blocked trader convoys, spurring a sit-in protest. The imposition of Section 144 was criticized as stifling peaceful protests. Protest leaders, like Abbas Mir, underscore the area's economic challenges attributed to its exclusion from Pakistan's legislative bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

