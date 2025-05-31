Left Menu

Argentina's Athletes Triumph at KARDO International Qualifying Round

The KARDO International Competition's qualifying round in Buenos Aires concluded with high enthusiasm. Saturnino Lensina and Cristian Alvarez emerged as national champions. Alvarez expressed excitement to compete globally in Russia. Despite wet weather, the event highlighted Argentina's vibrant street culture, with a focus on regional cooperation and talent development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:17 IST
Argentine Talent Shines as KARDO Award winners announced (Image/TV BRICS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

The national qualifying round of the coveted KARDO International Competition-Award, affiliated with Russia's Presidential Platform known as the Land of Opportunity, wrapped up energetically in Buenos Aires. Hundreds gathered for this unique event, the only award globally to celebrate street sports and culture, as reported by TV Brics.

In a dramatic showdown, Saturnino Lensina and Cristian Alvarez clinched national champion titles in the breaking and workout categories, respectively. They are set to represent Argentina at the global finals in Stavropol, Russia, this August. Meanwhile, the skateboarding event faced cancellation due to hazardous wet conditions typical of Argentina's season.

Thrilled about the victory, Alvarez, a decade-long workout devotee, expressed his eagerness to compete internationally. The General Director of the KARDO Award, Valentin Rabotenko, applauded the local enthusiasm, highlighting the global support for the thriving street culture in Argentina, boasting around three million enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

