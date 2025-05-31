Karachi's Deadly Night: Five Lives Lost to Reckless Driving

In a tragic sequence of events, Karachi witnessed the loss of five motorcyclists due to reckless driving on Friday night, ARY News reported. Murtaza, a delivery boy, was crushed to death by a speeding double cabin vehicle in Khayaban-e-Nishat in the Defence area of Karachi.

Police official Asad Raza confirmed the arrest of the driver, Usman Shah Rashdi, grandson of former DIG Pir Hassan Shah Rashdi, in connection with the incident. Rashdi was driving the car that killed an online food delivery rider, highlighting the deadly consequences of reckless driving.

Additional accidents were reported: a motorbike rider was killed near Baldia-2, another fatality occurred at Jam Sadiq Bridge, and a high-speed vehicle claimed another life at Karsaz on Shara-e-Faisal. A fifth motorcyclist was killed near Teen Talwar Chowrangi, underscoring the dangers facing commuters in the city.

According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Pakistan needs strong leadership and comprehensive management to address road safety concerns, especially in urban design which remains car-oriented, putting pedestrians and cyclists at heightened risk. Without immediate action, fatalities could surge by 33% by 2030.