Karachi's Deadly Night: Five Lives Lost to Reckless Driving
Five tragic fatalities occurred in Karachi due to reckless driving on Friday night, involving multiple motorcyclists and fast-moving cars. Police have detained the drivers, including Usman Shah Rashdi, the grandson of a former DIG. The incidents highlight the urgent need for improved road safety measures in Pakistan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a tragic sequence of events, Karachi witnessed the loss of five motorcyclists due to reckless driving on Friday night, ARY News reported. Murtaza, a delivery boy, was crushed to death by a speeding double cabin vehicle in Khayaban-e-Nishat in the Defence area of Karachi.
Police official Asad Raza confirmed the arrest of the driver, Usman Shah Rashdi, grandson of former DIG Pir Hassan Shah Rashdi, in connection with the incident. Rashdi was driving the car that killed an online food delivery rider, highlighting the deadly consequences of reckless driving.
Additional accidents were reported: a motorbike rider was killed near Baldia-2, another fatality occurred at Jam Sadiq Bridge, and a high-speed vehicle claimed another life at Karsaz on Shara-e-Faisal. A fifth motorcyclist was killed near Teen Talwar Chowrangi, underscoring the dangers facing commuters in the city.
According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Pakistan needs strong leadership and comprehensive management to address road safety concerns, especially in urban design which remains car-oriented, putting pedestrians and cyclists at heightened risk. Without immediate action, fatalities could surge by 33% by 2030.
ALSO READ
How Much Is a Life Worth? New Model Aims to Shape Global Road Safety Policies
Uttar Pradesh Road Safety: Afternoon Danger Zone
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Intensifies Road Safety Efforts, Addresses Corruption in Recruitment
Tragic Bus Accident Near Rajli: A Student's Death Raises Road Safety Concerns
Road Safety Anthem: Shankar Mahadevan's Multilingual Song to Raise Awareness