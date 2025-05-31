An Indian all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, achieved significant diplomatic outcomes on a visit to Latvia. Part of Operation Sindoor, the visit aimed to convey crucial messages about the global implications of cross-border terrorism and India's call for an international alliance against it. India's Ambassador to Latvia, Namrata S Kumar, stressed the long-standing threats India faces, particularly from Pakistan, and the need for a global response.

Highlighting the successes of the delegation's visit, Ambassador Kumar expressed appreciation for Latvia's support, stating, "India is a peace-loving nation focused on economic growth but will respond if destabilized." She emphasized that while India seeks peace, it recognizes peace must be mutual. An assertion of India's resolve, Operation Sindoor, reflects India's preparedness to act decisively when necessary.

The delegation included representatives from various political parties and former envoys, who engaged with Latvian officials and the Indian diaspora. The visit underscored India's commitment to peace, but also its readiness to defend national security through precise, targeted military operations. Launched as a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, India demonstrated strong military capability and restraint, furthering diplomatic ties across East and Southeast Asia in a bid to unite against terrorism.