Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Assertive Stance Against Cross-Border Terrorism

An Indian all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, visited Latvia to bolster global support against cross-border terrorism under Operation Sindoor. The visit highlighted India's commitment to peace and security, emphasizing the global nature of terrorism threats and underscoring India's preparedness to respond if provoked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:14 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Assertive Stance Against Cross-Border Terrorism
India's Ambassador to Latvia, Namrata S Kumar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Latvia

An Indian all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, achieved significant diplomatic outcomes on a visit to Latvia. Part of Operation Sindoor, the visit aimed to convey crucial messages about the global implications of cross-border terrorism and India's call for an international alliance against it. India's Ambassador to Latvia, Namrata S Kumar, stressed the long-standing threats India faces, particularly from Pakistan, and the need for a global response.

Highlighting the successes of the delegation's visit, Ambassador Kumar expressed appreciation for Latvia's support, stating, "India is a peace-loving nation focused on economic growth but will respond if destabilized." She emphasized that while India seeks peace, it recognizes peace must be mutual. An assertion of India's resolve, Operation Sindoor, reflects India's preparedness to act decisively when necessary.

The delegation included representatives from various political parties and former envoys, who engaged with Latvian officials and the Indian diaspora. The visit underscored India's commitment to peace, but also its readiness to defend national security through precise, targeted military operations. Launched as a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, India demonstrated strong military capability and restraint, furthering diplomatic ties across East and Southeast Asia in a bid to unite against terrorism.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025