Exposé: Pakistan Army's Alleged Billion-Dollar Shadow Economy

Allegations against the Pakistan Army accuse it of operating a vast economic empire entwined in corruption and illicit trade, particularly in Balochistan. From unregulated businesses to drug trafficking, the military's dominance and lack of accountability pose major concerns, demanding scrutiny and reform to dismantle entrenched systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:30 IST
Pakistan Army Field Marshall Asim Munir (File Photo/ISPR). Image Credit: ANI

Grave allegations have surfaced against the Pakistan Army, accusing it of maintaining a vast economic empire entrenched in unregulated businesses and corruption. Pakistani journalist in exile, Taha Siddiqui, claims the military's commercial interests, particularly in Balochistan, thrive without accountability, prioritizing military gains over national interests.

Siddiqui argues that the army's financial ventures have jeopardized its professional military role, with its authoritarian influence stretching across the judiciary and political sectors. Qambar Baloch, from the Baloch Advocacy and Studies Center, highlights Balochistan's role as a lucrative zone for military elites, driven by smuggling and public fund misappropriation.

Baloch points to illegal fuel smuggling from Iran and illicit fishing operations, facilitated by army-affiliated agencies, further damaging local economies. Reports of drug trafficking and fiscal mismanagement raise concerns over Pakistan's compliance with international standards, calling for accountability and reform against the entrenched 'military-mafia' system.

