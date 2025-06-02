Left Menu

Taiwan's China Times Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged CCP Propaganda Ties

Taiwan's China Times has been criticized by the government for alleged ties to CCP propaganda. The Mainland Affairs Council is investigating comments made by its executives, which echo Beijing's narrative and may breach laws. This dispute underscores rising tensions and sensitivities in cross-strait relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:43 IST
Taiwan's China Times Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged CCP Propaganda Ties
Representative Image (Source: @Focus_Taiwan) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Taiwan government is scrutinizing China Times, one of its largest newspapers, following allegations of promoting Chinese Communist Party propaganda. As reported by Focus Taiwan, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) accused the newspaper's owner, the Want Want China Times Media Group, of engaging in a CCP-led campaign during a recent summit in Beijing.

The MAC, responsible for Taiwan's mainland policies, claimed that comments from Want Want Group executives perpetuated Beijing's political narrative, posing threats to Taiwan's sovereignty. The government is evaluating these statements for potential legal breaches against unauthorized collaboration with China's political forces, referencing Article 33-1 of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, as per Focus Taiwan.

The controversy stems from remarks by Want Want Group's General Manager Tsai Wang-ting at a cultural summit in Beijing, where he referred to China as the "motherland" and Taiwan as "China Taiwan." His statements, highlighting cultural ties and market benefits, prompted a strong MAC rebuke. President Lai Ching-te's administration is intensifying oversight on cross-strait interactions to counter misinformation, stressing that Taiwanese companies in China should be cautious in political expressions amidst growing sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025