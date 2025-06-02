Taiwan's China Times Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged CCP Propaganda Ties

The Taiwan government is scrutinizing China Times, one of its largest newspapers, following allegations of promoting Chinese Communist Party propaganda. As reported by Focus Taiwan, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) accused the newspaper's owner, the Want Want China Times Media Group, of engaging in a CCP-led campaign during a recent summit in Beijing.

The MAC, responsible for Taiwan's mainland policies, claimed that comments from Want Want Group executives perpetuated Beijing's political narrative, posing threats to Taiwan's sovereignty. The government is evaluating these statements for potential legal breaches against unauthorized collaboration with China's political forces, referencing Article 33-1 of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, as per Focus Taiwan.

The controversy stems from remarks by Want Want Group's General Manager Tsai Wang-ting at a cultural summit in Beijing, where he referred to China as the "motherland" and Taiwan as "China Taiwan." His statements, highlighting cultural ties and market benefits, prompted a strong MAC rebuke. President Lai Ching-te's administration is intensifying oversight on cross-strait interactions to counter misinformation, stressing that Taiwanese companies in China should be cautious in political expressions amidst growing sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)