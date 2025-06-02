India Strengthens Regional Ties with Malaysia to Enhance Peace and Counter-Terrorism Efforts

An all-party delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, conducted significant diplomatic meetings in Malaysia as part of a broader initiative to solidify regional relations and share India's perspective on peace and counter-terrorism. They first engaged with the Democratic Action Party (DAP) where discussions centered on common interests like regional stability, legal cooperation, and combating terrorism.

Further talks were held with representatives of the People's Justice Party (PKR), with Malaysian Deputy Minister of National Unity, YB Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, leading the discussions. The meetings underscored the strengthening diplomatic rapport between India and Malaysia. Malaysian leaders expressed their concerns regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam while acknowledging India's restrained response. They pledged support for regional peace and stability.

Deputy Minister Kulasegaran described the Pahalgam attack as 'shocking' and applauded India's measured actions aimed at protecting its national interest. Echoing these views, Deputy Minister Kandasami stated that the Indian delegation communicated a strong message of peace, highlighting India's economic priorities as the world's fourth-largest economy striving towards becoming the third-largest.

She noted the delegation's appeal for regional support, urging countries, including Malaysia, to help spread India's message of peace. She reiterated Malaysia's zero-tolerance policy towards violence. The delegation includes prominent Indian politicians and forms part of a tour briefing international counterparts on India's counter-terrorism efforts.

The visit aligns with India's multi-nation tour, highlighting its commitment to fostering regional peace, security, and development, following Operation Sindoor which addressed the Pahalgam attack by neutralizing terror threats.