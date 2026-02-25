Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Historic Address at Israeli Knesset: A Step Towards Regional Peace

During his state visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Knesset, highlighting the Gaza Peace Initiative's potential for lasting peace. Emphasizing regional stability and India's support, Modi's speech underscored longstanding ties with Israel, marking a significant moment in Indo-Israeli diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:09 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Historic Address at Israeli Knesset: A Step Towards Regional Peace
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Israeli parliament Knesset (Image Source: DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a landmark address to the Israeli parliament, Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of regional stability while addressing the Palestinian issue. During his two-day visit to Israel, he praised the Trump administration-led Gaza Peace Initiative as a promising path to a just and enduring peace for all in the region.

As the first Indian head of government to speak at the Knesset, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to dialogue and peace. He noted that the peace initiative, backed by the UN Security Council, offers a viable pathway forward. Modi declared India's staunch support for the framework, emphasizing the necessity for regional harmony.

Addressing the ongoing challenges in West Asia, Modi reflected on the Abraham Accords' historic impact on regional relations. The Prime Minister reiterated India's support for Israel amid these challenging times, recognizing past diplomatic milestones and the changing geopolitical landscape.

The speech was prefaced with a warm introduction by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described Modi as a cherished ally and a leader of global stature. Emphasizing their personal and diplomatic bond, Netanyahu expressed his deep emotions tied to Modi's visit to Jerusalem.

Reinforcing their strong relationship, Netanyahu referred to Modi as a brother, citing past collaborations that have exponentially bolstered trade and understanding between the two nations. Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, also celebrated this historic address, acknowledging it as a momentous occasion for the parliament and both countries.

The atmosphere was charged as Modi received a standing ovation, with chants of his name echoing in the chamber. This moment marked a key highlight of Modi's visit, which began with an official reception attended by the Netanyahu couple, cementing the enduring Indo-Israeli alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

 Global
2
Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

 Global
3
Lok Sabha's Judicial Probe Reconstitution: A New Chapter

Lok Sabha's Judicial Probe Reconstitution: A New Chapter

 India
4
Tensions Over Druzhba: A Pipeline Crisis in Eastern Europe

Tensions Over Druzhba: A Pipeline Crisis in Eastern Europe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026