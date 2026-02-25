Prime Minister Modi's Historic Address at Israeli Knesset: A Step Towards Regional Peace

In a landmark address to the Israeli parliament, Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of regional stability while addressing the Palestinian issue. During his two-day visit to Israel, he praised the Trump administration-led Gaza Peace Initiative as a promising path to a just and enduring peace for all in the region.

As the first Indian head of government to speak at the Knesset, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to dialogue and peace. He noted that the peace initiative, backed by the UN Security Council, offers a viable pathway forward. Modi declared India's staunch support for the framework, emphasizing the necessity for regional harmony.

Addressing the ongoing challenges in West Asia, Modi reflected on the Abraham Accords' historic impact on regional relations. The Prime Minister reiterated India's support for Israel amid these challenging times, recognizing past diplomatic milestones and the changing geopolitical landscape.

The speech was prefaced with a warm introduction by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described Modi as a cherished ally and a leader of global stature. Emphasizing their personal and diplomatic bond, Netanyahu expressed his deep emotions tied to Modi's visit to Jerusalem.

Reinforcing their strong relationship, Netanyahu referred to Modi as a brother, citing past collaborations that have exponentially bolstered trade and understanding between the two nations. Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, also celebrated this historic address, acknowledging it as a momentous occasion for the parliament and both countries.

The atmosphere was charged as Modi received a standing ovation, with chants of his name echoing in the chamber. This moment marked a key highlight of Modi's visit, which began with an official reception attended by the Netanyahu couple, cementing the enduring Indo-Israeli alliance.

