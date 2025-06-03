'We will return to power in 3 years, KCR will be CM again,' declares KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. Tarakarama Rao (KTR) claimed that the party will return to power in the state, and his father, K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), will be the Chief Minister again. Speaking at the occasion of Telangana Formation Day and BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations held at the Dr Pepper Arena (Comerica Centre) in Dallas, USA, KTR highlighted the achievements under the leadership of KCR. According to an official statement, speaking on Telangana Formation Day and remembering the struggle to statehood, KTR said, "Many dream, but few make dreams reality. Just as you chased your dreams, in 2001, a man dreamed not for himself but for four crore Telangana people. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar's call to educate, organise, and agitate, and Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream," KCR, the lone warrior, began this journey, vowing, "Stone me to death if I abandon this movement."

"In three years, we will return to power, and KCR will be Chief Minister again," he added. According to an official statement, quoting the timeless adage, "Janani Janmabhoomischa Swargadapi Gariyasi" (Mother and motherland are greater than heaven), KTR began his address, urging NRIs to excel in their fields abroad while also giving back to their motherland. He called on them to invest in Telangana, stating that the state's journey proves nothing is impossible with determination, resolve, and sincerity. KTR vividly recounted the 14-year relentless struggle led by K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), the architect of the Telangana movement, which turned the state into India's number one in just ten years.

KTR showcased how Telangana, once neglected and downtrodden due to decades of discrimination under united rule, blossomed into a prosperous, verdant, and vibrant state under KCR's governance. Addressing challenges faced by Telugu students in the U.S. due to Trump-era policies, he assured that BRS would stand by them, announcing the formation of a legal cell to support and protect them in every way. As per the official statement, Rao said, "The same enthusiasm seen in Telangana during its decennial celebrations is palpable in Dallas today. This is not just a celebration but an occasion to honour the sacrifices of martyrs and every individual who poured their all into achieving Telangana statehood."

KTR lauded the enthusiasm of the NRIs and remembered his earlier visit to Dallas. He said, "When we decided to celebrate Telangana Formation Day, NRIs unanimously chose Dallas. Today, seeing your enthusiasm and thousands of you gathered here, I don't feel like I'm in America--I feel like I'm in Hyderabad. In 2015, I came to Dallas seeking investments for Telangana. With confidence and faith in our future, we fulfilled our promises and achieved even more, which fills us with pride."

Lauding the governance in BRS' stint in power, he said, "Under KCR, we seized every opportunity to make Telangana number one. We may have lagged in votes recently, but never in loving Telangana. In power or opposition, for us, Telangana is first, India is first." "With schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, we prevented farmer suicides, setting a national example. KCR's rule turned migration into reverse migration. Today's wonders stem from KCR's vision--while others debated if Telangana would come, he planned what to do when it did," he added.

We take pride in NRIs excelling across fields in America. You carry the fragrance of Telangana's soil, shining thousands of miles away. Your talent, skill, and wisdom wave the Telangana flag high. Salutations to you--gems of Telangana, beloved children of India, and beacons of Telugu brilliance. In his speech, KTR also remembered the former Prime Minister, P.V. Narasimha Rao, saying he reshaped India's destiny and his legacy endures.

On the economic front, he said, "In 10 years, Telangana shone with riches, feeding the nation. With 2.5% of India's population, we contribute 5% to GDP--a pride for every Telugu child. From 4.5 lakh crore GSDP in 2014 to 15 lakh crore when we left power, no state matched our 238% growth. Per capita income rose from 1.12 lakh in 2013-14 to 3.56 lakh in 2023. NITI Aayog reports multidimensional poverty dropped from 13.18% in 2015-16 to 3.76% in 2023-24--a 10% reduction in eight years, unmatched in India." "KCR revolutionised irrigation. Kaleshwaram, the world's largest lift irrigation project, revived canals and the Sriramsagar Project. China took 16 years for the Three Gorges Dam; we built Kaleshwaram in four. It's not one barrage but three, with 19 reservoirs, 21 pump houses, 203 km of tunnels, 1,531 km of canals, and 141 TMC storage. Congress calls it a failure over two pillars--stop this propaganda, use this water bounty, we urge on behalf of farmers. Kaleshwaram lifts Godavari waters from 80m to 618m above sea level. Palamuru-Rangareddy project, 90% done, blesses south Telangana, but Congress stalls the rest 10% to deny KCR credit," he said as per the official statement.

He said, "We topped Ease of Doing Business. Google, Amazon, Uber, Salesforce, and Apple set up their second-largest campuses in Hyderabad. IT exports rose from 57,000 crores in 2014 to 2.41 lakh crore in 2023, and IT jobs from 3.23 lakh to 9.46 lakh. We led in life sciences, too." (ANI)

