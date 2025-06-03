IOWN Technology: Revolutionizing Communication at Osaka Kansai Expo

At the Osaka Kansai Expo, NTT's impressive pavilion unveiled the groundbreaking IOWN technology. This innovative system promises to bridge time delays and vast distances through its remarkable attributes of high speed, large capacity, and exceptional energy efficiency.

In an extraordinary showcase, Japanese pop sensation Perfume, who had also performed at the 1970 Expo, made a virtual comeback at the 2025 event. Their 3D presentation highlighted the capabilities of IOWN, as explained by NTT's Taiga Yoshida. 'This device employs lasers to measure 3D shapes and can transmit the resulting 3D point cloud data from far-off locations to the Expo site. It aims to recreate experiences that feel physically immersive, allowing landscapes from distant places to be viewed from multiple perspectives,' Yoshida elaborated.

Another fascinating feature on display was an AI-driven 'alternate version of me' projection, which depicted audience members as either aged or younger. Despite the AI system being situated remotely, the swift, high-capacity, and energy-efficient connection provided by IOWN enabled seamless interaction. Senior Executive Vice President Katsuhiko Kawazoe emphasized the ongoing potential of IOWN technology. 'Our plan still has surplus capacity for development, targeting energy savings to a hundredth of current levels. Beyond our focus on energy efficiency, capacity, and minimal delay, we're pioneering the 'Beyond Digital' initiative, a new pillar guiding research to transcend existing digital boundaries over the upcoming five years,' Kawazoe stated. This technological evolution heralds a potential revolution in industry and social life.