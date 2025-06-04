Priyanka Chaturvedi Exposes Turmoil and Radicalization in Pakistan

In a scorching critique delivered in Belgium, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lambasted Pakistan for its history of military domination and the subversion of democratic institutions. Highlighting the ongoing turmoil and radicalization, Chaturvedi exposed what she referred to as Pakistan's harsh reality.

Questioning the international calls for dialogue with Pakistan, she depicted the nation's political landscape as one rife with military interference and coups, with elected leaders sidelined by generals. Chaturvedi pointedly criticized former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's comments on night attacks as cowardly.

The MP accused Pakistan's military of betraying Jinnah's constitutional dream and highlighted the challenges of engaging with a military-dominated state. Part of a delegation spotlighting cross-border terrorism, Chaturvedi's remarks underscore India's diplomatic bid to address these pressing issues.

