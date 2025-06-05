Former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, expressed skepticism regarding Pakistan's ability to effectively oversee key United Nations committees. Sandhu questioned the leadership's credibility and power dynamics during a visit coinciding with Pakistan's delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto.

Sandhu pointed out the irony of Pakistan chairing the United Nations Security Council's Taliban Sanctions Committee and serving as vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, given its historical military influence. He emphasized that true democratic values, as shared by the US and India, should monitor Pakistani power exertion.

Bilawal Bhutto, visiting the US, advocated for India-Pakistan reconciliation, amidst rumors of heavy losses post Operation Sindoor. An ongoing analysis reports the Indian Air Force's significant damage inflicted on Pakistan's military assets during recent hostilities.