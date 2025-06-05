Left Menu

Ex-Ambassador Sandhu Criticizes Pakistan's UN Roles Amidst Military Influence Concerns

Former Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu raised concerns about Pakistan's credibility in chairing key UN committees, given its military influence. Criticizing Pakistan's handling of democracy, Sandhu questioned the delegation's authority in the US. Meanwhile, Pakistan's reconciliation plea follows significant losses suffered post Operation Sindoor by India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:29 IST
Ex-Ambassador Sandhu Criticizes Pakistan's UN Roles Amidst Military Influence Concerns
Member of all party delegation and former Indian Envoy to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, expressed skepticism regarding Pakistan's ability to effectively oversee key United Nations committees. Sandhu questioned the leadership's credibility and power dynamics during a visit coinciding with Pakistan's delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto.

Sandhu pointed out the irony of Pakistan chairing the United Nations Security Council's Taliban Sanctions Committee and serving as vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, given its historical military influence. He emphasized that true democratic values, as shared by the US and India, should monitor Pakistani power exertion.

Bilawal Bhutto, visiting the US, advocated for India-Pakistan reconciliation, amidst rumors of heavy losses post Operation Sindoor. An ongoing analysis reports the Indian Air Force's significant damage inflicted on Pakistan's military assets during recent hostilities.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025