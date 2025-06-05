Left Menu

Bardibas: Nepal's Budding Drug Transit Hub Raises Alarms

Bardibas in Mahottari district has emerged as a central transit hub for drug trafficking between Nepal and India. Rapid urban expansion and proximity to the porous Nepal-India border have facilitated the smuggling of marijuana and prescription drugs, prompting intensified police interventions and widespread community concern.

  • Nepal

Bardibas, located in the Mahottari district of Nepal, has rapidly transformed from a small roadside stop into a major transit hub for drug smuggling. This shift is fueled by its strategic location on the BP Highway, providing direct linkage to Kathmandu. The town's growth coincides with increased trafficking activities as reported by the Kathmandu Post.

Smugglers exploit the porous Nepal-India border, stockpiling marijuana in Bardibas from Nepal's Chure hills for transit to India, while illegally bringing prescription drugs into Kathmandu. The rise in drug activities has impacted residential areas, schools, and local businesses, with authorities uncovering substantial stockpiles and involving students in these illicit activities.

Recent police operations highlight the extent of the issue, with significant seizures of marijuana and numerous arrests spread across Mahottari district. The trend indicates a growing problem throughout Madhesh Province, underscoring Bardibas's troubling role as a favored route for traffickers leveraging its strategic position and transport options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

