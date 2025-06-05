Tharoor's Stand: Unveiling Evidence on Pakistan's Involvement in Pahalgam Attack

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor led an all-party delegation to the United States, where he addressed probing questions about Pakistan's alleged involvement in the Pahalgam attack, asserting that India possessed solid evidence that was never requested by any foreign country.

Addressing his son Ishan's inquiry at a Council on Foreign Relations event, Tharoor recalled Pakistan's 37-year pattern of terror attacks accompanied by consistent denials. He mentioned notorious incidents like the Mumbai attacks and Osama bin Laden's discovery in Pakistan, emphasizing the international community's awareness of Pakistan's historical pattern.

Tharoor further pointed out that a group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack before rescinding their statement, underscoring the urgency of global recognition of such proxy fronts. He stressed the fact that India took military action based on definite evidence, urging a stronger international response to Pakistan's actions.