Tharoor's Stand: Unveiling Evidence on Pakistan's Involvement in Pahalgam Attack

In a notable address in the United States, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor discussed India's compelling evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack. Highlighting past patterns of denial and terror, Tharoor called for global awareness and action against Pakistan's alleged support for extremist organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:46 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor led an all-party delegation to the United States, where he addressed probing questions about Pakistan's alleged involvement in the Pahalgam attack, asserting that India possessed solid evidence that was never requested by any foreign country.

Addressing his son Ishan's inquiry at a Council on Foreign Relations event, Tharoor recalled Pakistan's 37-year pattern of terror attacks accompanied by consistent denials. He mentioned notorious incidents like the Mumbai attacks and Osama bin Laden's discovery in Pakistan, emphasizing the international community's awareness of Pakistan's historical pattern.

Tharoor further pointed out that a group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack before rescinding their statement, underscoring the urgency of global recognition of such proxy fronts. He stressed the fact that India took military action based on definite evidence, urging a stronger international response to Pakistan's actions.

