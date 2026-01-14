Sergio Gor: Rekindling India-US Relations
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu. Highlighting the importance of India-US relations, Gor emphasized mutual commitment to firm up a trade deal. The appointment of Gor, confirmed by the US Senate, marks efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties strained by tariffs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, officially presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, as stated in an official release.
Appointed last year, Gor's tenure began amid strained India-US relations, following tariffs imposed under former President Donald Trump. Acknowledging this, Gor emphasized the critical role of fortifying the bond between the two nations.
Besides Gor, diplomatic representatives from Trinidad and Tobago and Austria also presented credentials, marking a significant day in fostering international relationships.
ALSO READ
China's Record Trade Surplus Defies U.S. Tariffs in 2025
Market Turmoil: Yen Woes and U.S. Wrestling with Inflation, Tariffs & Interest Rates
Tensions Rise as Trump Urges Iranians and Imposes New Tariffs
Tractors in Paris: Farmers Protest EU-Mercosur Trade Deal
Navigating Trade Tensions: India's Humanitarian Exports to Iran Amid US Tariffs