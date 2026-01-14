Left Menu

Sergio Gor: Rekindling India-US Relations

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu. Highlighting the importance of India-US relations, Gor emphasized mutual commitment to firm up a trade deal. The appointment of Gor, confirmed by the US Senate, marks efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties strained by tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:20 IST
Sergio Gor: Rekindling India-US Relations
Sergio Gor
  • Country:
  • India

Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, officially presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, as stated in an official release.

Appointed last year, Gor's tenure began amid strained India-US relations, following tariffs imposed under former President Donald Trump. Acknowledging this, Gor emphasized the critical role of fortifying the bond between the two nations.

Besides Gor, diplomatic representatives from Trinidad and Tobago and Austria also presented credentials, marking a significant day in fostering international relationships.

TRENDING

1
Kushner and Witkoff Eye Moscow Meeting with Putin

Kushner and Witkoff Eye Moscow Meeting with Putin

 Global
2
President Murmu Welcomes New Ambassadors, Strengthening Strategic Ties

President Murmu Welcomes New Ambassadors, Strengthening Strategic Ties

 India
3
Virat Kohli Reclaims Top ICC ODI Ranking

Virat Kohli Reclaims Top ICC ODI Ranking

 United Arab Emirates
4
Hezbollah Official Warns of Chaos Over Disarmament Efforts

Hezbollah Official Warns of Chaos Over Disarmament Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026