Sergio Gor: Rekindling India-US Relations

Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, officially presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, as stated in an official release.

Appointed last year, Gor's tenure began amid strained India-US relations, following tariffs imposed under former President Donald Trump. Acknowledging this, Gor emphasized the critical role of fortifying the bond between the two nations.

Besides Gor, diplomatic representatives from Trinidad and Tobago and Austria also presented credentials, marking a significant day in fostering international relationships.