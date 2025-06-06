Left Menu

Indian Delegation Triumphs in Diplomatic Efforts Against Pakistani Narrative

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party Indian delegation, highlighted the success of their diplomatic mission, countering Pakistani claims and fostering international support. Tharoor emphasized India's role as a victim of terrorism, countering Pakistani narratives, and reaffirmed robust ties with global partners amidst critical meetings with top officials.

All-Party Delegation Leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian lawmaker and All-Party Delegation Leader Shashi Tharoor declared a significant diplomatic success for India as they faced off against Pakistan's narratives on terrorism. Tharoor, speaking in Washington, expressed satisfaction with India's achievements during high-level meetings with U.S. senators, congress members, and government officials, asserting that India's diplomatic presence was notably stronger.

Tharoor described how the delegation effectively countered Pakistan's claims by providing compelling evidence of terrorism originating from Pakistan, rather than India. He pointed out that Pakistani delegates found little international support for their claims, bolstering India's stance on its victimhood in the face of terrorism. He emphasized the role of Indian embassies in arranging crucial appointments and dialogues.

The delegation's agenda included intense discussions on Operation Sindoor, a diplomatic initiative launched after a terror attack in Pahalgam. They also focused on reinforcing India's bilateral relations, discussing cooperation in development, and securing international backing. Tharoor praised the outcome, affirming that the delegation members felt accomplished in strengthening India's international relationships.

