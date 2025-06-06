Bangladesh Political Parties Divided Over 2026 Election Announcement

Bangladesh's political scene was abuzz on Friday as parties reacted to the announcement of the national elections scheduled for April 2026. The country's largest opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has shared its disappointment, criticizing the timing of the election announcement.

Salahuddin Ahmed, a BNP Standing Committee member, remarked that the decision has failed to meet citizens' expectations, noting that over 50 parties had advocated for elections by December. Ahmed argued that the April timing is problematic due to Ramadan, SSC exams, and adverse weather conditions.

Conversely, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shafiqur Rahman expressed satisfaction over the announcement. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus declared the election timeframe on state television, asserting that the Election Commission would provide a comprehensive electoral roadmap shortly. This comes amid a new political landscape following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

