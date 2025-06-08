6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Colombia
On Sunday, Colombia was rattled by a powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake, confirmed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The seismic event struck at 6:38 pm, occurring 10 kilometers beneath the earth's surface.
The epicenter was pinpointed at latitude 4.47 N and longitude 73.23 W, according to a release by the NCS shared on social media platform X. The NCS noted the earthquake's location without providing further details immediately.
As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage following the quake. However, authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and updates are expected as new information becomes available. (ANI)
