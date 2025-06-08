Left Menu

6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Colombia

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook Colombia on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology reported. The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. Initial assessments indicate no casualties or damages, but further information is pending as authorities assess the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:17 IST
6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Colombia
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Colombia

On Sunday, Colombia was rattled by a powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake, confirmed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The seismic event struck at 6:38 pm, occurring 10 kilometers beneath the earth's surface.

The epicenter was pinpointed at latitude 4.47 N and longitude 73.23 W, according to a release by the NCS shared on social media platform X. The NCS noted the earthquake's location without providing further details immediately.

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage following the quake. However, authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and updates are expected as new information becomes available. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025