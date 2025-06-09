Dubai Expands Solar Capacity, Aims for 100% Clean Energy by 2050

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai has increased its production capacity to 3,860 megawatts, as announced by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). This increase utilizes photovoltaic and concentrated solar power technologies.

Since this year, DEWA integrated an additional 800MW from the sixth phase of the solar park, raising clean energy contributions to approximately 21.5% of the total production capacity. This development reflects Dubai's ambitions for a sustainable economy.

Aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the solar park aims to help achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. Anticipated to reach 7,260MW by 2030, the project will see clean energy constitute 34% of DEWA's energy source mix, eliminating around eight million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

