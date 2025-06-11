From Trudeau to Carney: A Strategic Shift in Canada-India Relations

Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, has sparked debate by commending Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's approach to India, contrasting it with the strategies of Justin Trudeau. Rubin describes Carney as more earnest and constructive in rebuilding Canada-India ties.

Rubin lambasted Trudeau for exploiting the Hardeep Singh Nijjar affair and the Khalistan movement for political gain, accusing him of exaggerating issues and appeasing extremists. Rubin stressed the need for Canada to recognize India as a key ally and criticized the previous leadership for prioritizing politics over principle.

In light of the ongoing dialogue, Rubin lauds Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tactful diplomacy and decision to attend the G7 Summit in Canada. Emphasizing Canada's previous errors with political appeasement, he urges a more resolute stance on issues like organized crime linked to the Khalistan movement.

