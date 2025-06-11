Nepali Parliamentary Standoff Over Visa Controversy Lingers

In a protracted standoff, Nepal's federal parliament's lower house remains gridlocked for the 15th day, with opposition parties refusing to relent over a contentious visa controversy. The opposition, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, has accused him of overseeing a corrupt system at the country's main immigration office.

House Speaker Devraj Ghimire called for deliberate discussion among parliamentarians, yet attempts to reach a consensus on how to move forward with the investigation have fallen flat. The anti-graft body Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) uncovered a network connected to visa misuse, implicating prominent figures, including Joint Secretary Tirtharaj Bhattarai.

In response, cross-party dialogues were initiated, particularly involving the Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), and Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), but consensus remains elusive. While some factions continue to push for a dedicated inquiry committee, others argue that the ongoing CIAA investigation suffices. The scandal has laid bare the alleged financial gains seen at high levels, including Home Minister Lekhak's personal circle.

