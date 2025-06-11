Left Menu

Nepali Parliamentary Standoff Over Visa Controversy Lingers

The deadlock in Nepal's federal parliament's lower house persists for the 15th day due to visa controversy involving Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. Opposition parties demand his resignation, highlighting alleged corruption at the immigration office. Despite efforts, cross-party talks have yet to yield a breakthrough in resolving the crisis.

In a protracted standoff, Nepal's federal parliament's lower house remains gridlocked for the 15th day, with opposition parties refusing to relent over a contentious visa controversy. The opposition, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, has accused him of overseeing a corrupt system at the country's main immigration office.

House Speaker Devraj Ghimire called for deliberate discussion among parliamentarians, yet attempts to reach a consensus on how to move forward with the investigation have fallen flat. The anti-graft body Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) uncovered a network connected to visa misuse, implicating prominent figures, including Joint Secretary Tirtharaj Bhattarai.

In response, cross-party dialogues were initiated, particularly involving the Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), and Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), but consensus remains elusive. While some factions continue to push for a dedicated inquiry committee, others argue that the ongoing CIAA investigation suffices. The scandal has laid bare the alleged financial gains seen at high levels, including Home Minister Lekhak's personal circle.

