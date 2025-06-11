Strong Earthquake Strikes Off Hualien Coast, Eastern Taiwan

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan, Focus Taiwan reported. It occurred at 7 p.m. local time on Wednesday, with the Central Weather Administration (CWA) pinpointing the epicenter at sea, approximately 69.9 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, and at a depth of 30.9 km.

While no immediate damage has been reported, the earthquake's intensity was most significant in Taitung County's Changbin area, where it registered a 5 on Taiwan's 7-tier scale. Other locations, including Hualien, Nantou, and Chiayi counties, as well as the city of Taichung, recorded an intensity of 4, as per the CWA's findings.

The CWA further indicated that intensity levels of 3 were recorded in Taipei, New Taipei, and other regions. Taipei's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system temporarily reduced train speeds following the seismic activity, according to Focus Taiwan's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)