Strengthening Ties: UAE and Russia Fortify Relations

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, welcomed Timur Zabirov, the Russian Federation's Ambassador to the UAE, at the Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi. The meeting centered on enhancing bilateral relations and exploring pathways to deepen cooperation in political, economic, and cultural sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan lauded the solid ties between the UAE and Russia, underscoring the UAE's leadership's dedication, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to foster collaboration. He pointed out that these partnerships elevate the UAE's international stature and support its pursuit of building relations founded on mutual respect and productive engagement.

Ambassador Zabirov echoed these sentiments, acknowledging the commendable progress in UAE-Russia relations. He praised the UAE's significant regional and global contributions to advancing peace, security, and stability. The meeting was marked by the attendance of various Sheikhs and officials, highlighting its importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)