U.S. Exempts Afghan Special Immigrant Visa Holders from Travel Ban

The U.S. State Department confirms that Afghan nationals with Special Immigrant Visas are exempt from the travel ban, ensuring ongoing visa processing and resettlement. This exemption highlights Washington's continued support for Afghan allies amid escalating ISIS threats in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:05 IST
Afghans wait for visa processing after US travel ban exemption (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Afghan nationals holding Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) have been exempted from the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a confirmation from the State Department on Tuesday, reported by Khaama Press. This exemption ensures that visa processing and resettlement support will continue unabated, as confirmed by State Department spokesperson Timmy Bruce during a press briefing on June 10.

This decision brings relief to thousands of Afghans awaiting relocation through the program. Despite rising ISIS activity under Taliban governance, Bruce refrained from commenting on the situation, citing no specific updates. This development follows the Taliban's recent claim of eliminating two alleged ISIS fighters in Kabul, as part of its effort to maintain internal security.

The travel ban, mandated by President Trump's executive order, initially targeted citizens from 12 countries, including Afghanistan. However, the exemption for Afghan SIV holders underscores the U.S. commitment to supporting individuals who were instrumental to its missions during the two-decade-long presence in the region. The SIV program primarily aims to protect local allies such as interpreters, embassy staff, and military contractors who face imminent danger after the U.S. withdrawal. Human rights advocates have applauded this clarification, emphasizing it as a crucial step in upholding international responsibilities amid ongoing instability and heightening extremist threats.

