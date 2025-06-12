Left Menu

Trump and Musk: From Public Fallout to Potential Reconciliation

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's feud takes a turn as Musk apologizes for his attacks. Trump expresses no hard feelings and hints at possible reconciliation. The spat began over Musk opposing a government bill, but efforts from Trump allies encourage Musk to mend ties and support policy initiatives.

A bust in honour of Elon Musk, which was vandalized, is seen near Starbase in Brownsville, Texas, US on June 5, 2025 (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, former US President Donald Trump remarked that he appreciated Elon Musk's apology following a public dispute that escalated between the two figures. The clash unfolded after Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO, openly criticized a government bill, labeling it a 'disgusting abomination.'

Speaking to New York Post's debut podcast 'Pod Force One,' Trump stated he harbored 'no hard feelings' and could mend relations with Musk. 'I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that's phenomenal. I think he feels very badly that he said that,' Trump shared with interviewer Miranda Devine.

The dispute, initially accentuated by Musk's social media claims against Trump, saw Republican lawmakers intervening, urging Musk to reconcile with Trump and support his domestic policy initiatives. Musk's apology and a commitment to work towards unity suggest a potential thaw in relations, promising a shift in the political climate surrounding the controversial bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

