India and France Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Global Challenges

On Friday, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, expressed gratitude to France for its firm denouncement of the cross-border terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, and for supporting India's defense against terrorism. Jaishankar lauded the strategic alliance grounded in shared values, sovereignty, and mutual democratic commitments with France, while addressing the press alongside French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot.

During comprehensive talks with Barrot, Jaishankar emphasized their discussions spanned defense, space, and civilian nuclear energy cooperation. They explored enhancing counterterrorism measures and innovating through AI technology and education, aiming to fortify a multifaceted bilateral relationship. He highlighted the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation as a pivotal driver for deepening ties.

The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, resulting in 26 casualties, prompted India to commence Operation Sindoor against terrorism emanating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied regions. Furthermore, Jaishankar reiterated India's shared vision with France for a free and open Indo-Pacific, promoting maritime security and international law. Their dialogue extended to global issues, including the Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific dynamics, underscoring the enduring partnership's trust built over years.

Jaishankar praised the people-to-people exchanges between India and France, spotlighting France's role in India's national museum project in Delhi. With discussions also covering global geopolitical topics like the Ukraine war and Middle Eastern affairs, the collaborative dialogue reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)