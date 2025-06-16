Left Menu

Iran- Israel Conflict Escalates: Calls for Global Condemnation

The Iran-Israel conflict escalates as Israel's Operation Rising Lion prompts Iran's retaliation. Farid Faridasr urges global condemnation of Israeli attacks, reiterating Iran’s peaceful nuclear stance. Iran prioritizes civilian safety while international evacuations proceed as circumstances permit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:02 IST
Iran- Israel Conflict Escalates: Calls for Global Condemnation
Farid Faridasr (right), Cultural Counselor at Iran Culture House, New Delhi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran has called for international condemnation following Israeli airstrikes on its territory. Farid Faridasr, the Cultural Counsellor at Iran Culture House in Delhi, emphasized the need for a global response to what he described as Israel's aggressive acts against Iranian civilians and military personnel.

Counsellor Faridasr assured the international community of Iran's non-aggressive nuclear position, stressing that Iran has consistently allowed IAEA inspections to prove its peaceful intentions. He highlighted that Iran's primary focus remains the safety of its citizens and foreigners residing within its borders, with no reported harm to foreign nationals so far.

In light of these developments, both Iranian and Indian embassies are in communication concerning the evacuation of Indian nationals, pending the reopening of airspace. Meanwhile, the Iranian News Agency IRNA reported counterattacks by the IRGC targeting Israeli infrastructure, labeling it 'Operation True Promise 3' in retaliation to Israel's 'Operation Rising Lion'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

