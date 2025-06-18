British Columbia Premier Urges Terrorist Designation for Bishnoi Gang

The Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, is advocating for the Bishnoi gang to be categorized as a terrorist organization in Canada. As reported by the Vancouver Sun, Eby is set to approach Prime Minister Mark Carney with this urgent request due to the gang's alleged criminal activities, including extortion and threats against South Asian communities in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

On Tuesday, Eby expressed significant concern over the gang's influence and its link to various crimes against these communities. He stated his intention to write to Prime Minister Carney, emphasizing the importance of granting police enhanced tools to combat such threats by classifying the gang as a terrorist entity, as per the Vancouver Sun. Citing previous actions against a Mexican drug cartel, Eby remarked, "This is a serious step. We don't make this recommendation lightly, but this activity strikes at public confidence in the justice system, in our democracy."

Furthermore, the Vancouver Sun reported that the gang's involvement extends to extorting community leaders, such as Satish Kumar, who received life-threatening demands. Additionally, in a significant development, the National Investigation Agency recently apprehended a key associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang responsible for facilitating the creation of fake passports. Rahul Sarkar, who ran the gang's passport module, is currently under NIA custody for further investigation, signaling a wider crackdown on the syndicate's operations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)